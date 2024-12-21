Jackson (back) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Jackson will miss a game for the first time this season due to a pinched nerve he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Eagles. He won't have much time to heal before Pittsburgh's next game against the Chiefs on Christmas. Cory Trice or James Pierre could see action at outside cornerback in Jackson's absence.
