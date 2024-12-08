Jackson (back) is back in the game versus the Browns on Sunday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Jackson left the game briefly after hurting his back but the injury was not serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the matchup. He will resume his role as the team's top corner opposite Joey Porter.
More News
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Iffy to return•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Snatches interception in win•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Corrals two turnovers Thursday•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Good to go vs. Baltimore•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Exits Week 10 with hamstring issue•