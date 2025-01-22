Jackson registered 38 tackles (28 solo) and eight pass defenses, including five interceptions, over 15 games during the 2024 regular season.

Jackson's first year in Pittsburgh following six seasons with Carolina was overall a success, as he paced the team with five pickoffs, which was also his career-best mark. The LSU product mostly avoided injuries, though he did miss two games near the end of the campaign with a back issue. Jackson was playing on a one-year contract and will be a free agent this offseason.