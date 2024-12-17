Jackson did not practice Tuesday due to a pinched nerve in his back that he aggravated this past Sunday against the Eagles, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Jackson first suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Browns, but he was able to return to that game and finished with three solo tackles. Jackson was able to progress enough in his recovery to suit up against Philadelphia, but he left the game for good in the second quarter after aggravating the injury. An MRI after the game revealed nerve damage in Jackson's back, and he is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's AFC North clash against the Ravens.