Steelers' Donte Kent: Done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kent's (ankle) practice period expired Friday and he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season, Burt Lauten of the Steelers organization reports.
Kent was designated to return from a foot injury Wednesday, and he had 21 days to practice before he had to be activated. However, he suffered a new ankle injury, which is apparently severe enough to sideline him for the rest of his rookie season. Kent has been sidelined since early in training camp.