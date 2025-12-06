Kent's (ankle) practice period expired Friday and he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season, Burt Lauten of the Steelers organization reports.

Kent was designated to return from a foot injury Wednesday, and he had 21 days to practice before he had to be activated. However, he suffered a new ankle injury, which is apparently severe enough to sideline him for the rest of his rookie season. Kent has been sidelined since early in training camp.