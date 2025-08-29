The Steelers placed Kent on injured reserve Thursday due to a foot injury, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Kent was sidelined for the majority of training camp due to a right foot injury, per Josh Carney of Steelers Depot. Kent will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, making Week 6 against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 12 the rookie seventh-rounder's first opportunity to make his NFL debut.