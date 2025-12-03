Kent (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick from Central Michigan has been sidelined all season due to a foot injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Pittsburgh now has 21 days to add Kent to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Once fully healthy, the 24-year-old is expected to play a depth role in the Steelers' secondary.