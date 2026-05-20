Kent (ankle, knee) was spotted participating in Pittsburgh's OTAs on Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Kent missed the majority of the Steelers' 2025 campaign due to an ankle injury sustained during training camp. Then, just as his 21-day practice window was opened Dec. 3 for a potential return, he sustained an ACL injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his rookie season. However, it now appears he's moved past both issues and will battle for a depth spot in Pittsburgh's cornerback room as the offseason progresses.