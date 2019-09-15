Moncrief dropped his only target in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The dislocated finger suffered in training camp appears to be an issue as the ball went through Moncrief's hands, smacked off his facemask and landed in the arms of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. This was Moncrief's fifth drop in two games and should not be on fantasy rosters at this time.

