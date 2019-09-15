Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Another dropped pass
Moncrief dropped his only target in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
The dislocated finger suffered in training camp appears to be an issue as the ball went through Moncrief's hands, smacked off his facemask and landed in the arms of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. This was Moncrief's fifth drop in two games and should not be on fantasy rosters at this time.
More News
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Playing through dislocated finger•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Dreadful in debut•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Disappointing in preseason win•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Moving past finger injury•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Listed as starter•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Injures finger•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...