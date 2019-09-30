Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Avoids inactive list
Moncrief is active for Monday's contest versus the Bengals, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Moncrief has endured a precipitous fall since signing a two-year deal with the Steelers in March. He opened training camp in the starting lineup, but a dislocated finger shortly thereafter set him back and likely contributed to his issue with drops during the first two games of the season. The team even made Moncrief a healthy scratch Week 3. With the tight end position affected by injuries -- Vance McDonald (shoulder) is inactive and Xavier Grimble (calf) is on IR -- Moncrief and the rest of the team's wide receivers are available to the offense.
