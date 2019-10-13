Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Back in the mix
Moncrief is active for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after being a healthy scratch in two of the Steelers' previous three games, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He'll re-enter the mix, with James Washington (shoulder) sidelined, but with Devlin Hodges starting at QB for Pittsburgh in Week 6, Moncrief isn't a high percentage fantasy play, given that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are also in the team's wideout mix.
