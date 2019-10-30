Moncrief was unable to haul in either of his two targets during Monday's 27-14 win over Miami.

Moncrief has now been targeted four time in his last two games after an early-season benching. He has just one 11-yard reception to show for it and has just two games in which he has recorded a reception all season. With the way rookie Diontae Johnson has come on in recent weeks, Moncrief is a poor play Sunday against the Colts.