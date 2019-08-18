Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Disappointing in preseason win
Moncrief brought in his only target for one yard and lost a fumble in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
The veteran wideout didn't exactly have the most productive of nights, and his first-quarter fumble short-circuited the Steelers' third possession before it even got underway. Despite the gaffe, Moncrief has enjoyed a solid camp by all accounts, but he is being outperformed by second-year wideout James Washington in preseason action thus far. It remains to be seen if that will be enough for Washington to overtake Moncrief for the No. 2 role he's been largely projected for to open the season.
