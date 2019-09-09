Moncrief caught three passes for seven yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

Moncrief looked awful in his first game as a Steeler, wasting his team-leading 10 targets. He had multiple dropped passes including a third quarter touchdown that would have closed the Patriot's lead to just 10 points. It is encouraging that Ben Roethlisberger looked to Moncrief so often -- which could translate to some big games -- but another repeat performance may result in those targets going elsewhere.