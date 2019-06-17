Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Favorite for No. 2 job
Moncrief has an early lead for the No. 2 wide receiver spot, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
The Steelers should have open competition behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, with some of their decisions based on how often they want to use their best receiver in the slot. Regardless, there will be at least one outside job open for the taking, and Moncrief reportedly has an early lead over James Washington and Diontae Johnson. Kaboly already is calling it a "slam dunk" that Moncrief is the No. 2 receiver, but we prefer a more cautious approach with training camp and preseason still to come. That said, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to agree with the optimistic outlook, naming Moncrief as the player that stood out most during OTAs, per Hunter Homistek of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
More News
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Needs to battle for snaps•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Heading to Pittsburgh•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Quiet finish to season•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Nabs all of his targets•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Catchless in loss•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Solid stat line in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Jets
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New England Patriots
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Miami Dolphins
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...