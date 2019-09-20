Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Fewer reps expected moving forward
Moncrief is expected to have a reduced role in the offense after rookie Diontae Johnson was named a starting wide receiver, Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.
Moncrief was penciled in as a starter upon signing with the Steelers in March and remained there after the draft and throughout the offseason program, training camp and preseason slate. He suffered a dislocated finger in late July, which lingered into the season and may explain his issue with drops after two games (he has five on his 11 targets). With a reduction in snaps on tap, Moncrief will yield his standing as a vertical threat to Johnson as the Steelers transition to an offense directed by Mason Rudolph due to Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury.
