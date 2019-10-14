Steelers' Donte Moncrief: First reception since opener
Moncrief caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Moncrief saw his first game action in a month but played just 14 snaps. Heading into a Week 7 bye there is no reason to roster Moncrief in even the deepest of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Back in the mix•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Included among inactives•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Not targeted in return•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Avoids inactive list•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Headed for inactive status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...