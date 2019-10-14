Moncrief caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Moncrief saw his first game action in a month but played just 14 snaps. Heading into a Week 7 bye there is no reason to roster Moncrief in even the deepest of fantasy leagues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories