Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Headed for inactive status
Moncrief is expected to be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Signed to a two-year deal in the offseason with the expectation that he would prove to be a competent replacement for Antonio Brown in the starting lineup, Moncrief was a disaster through Pittsburgh's first two games, nabbing only three passes for seven yards on 11 targets while being plagued by drops. With Pittsburgh informing rookie Diontae Johnson earlier this week that he would start, Moncrief was already expected to be headed for a downturn in snaps, but the inactive status is even more illustrative of his slide down the depth chart. Moncrief could earn a spot back in the Pittsburgh receiver rotation if he performs well in practices to come, but that may be contingent on Johnson faltering first in his expanded role.
