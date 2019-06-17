Moncrief has an early lead for the No. 2 wide receiver spot, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers should have open competition behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, with some of their decisions based on how often they want to use their best receiver in the slot. Regardless, there will be at least one outside job open for the taking, and Moncrief reportedly has an early lead over James Washington and Diontae Johnson. Kaboly already is calling it a "slam dunk" that Moncrief is the No. 2 receiver, but we prefer a more cautious approach with training camp and preseason still to come. That said, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to agree with the optimistic outlook, naming Moncrief as the player that stood out most during OTAs, per Hunter Homistek of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.