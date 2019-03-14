Moncrief is signing a two-year deal with the Steelers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moncrief joined the Jaguars on a one-year deal in 2018 and had an up-and-down season with 48 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns. The departure of Antonio Brown leaves a significant hole at wide receiver for the Steelers, and Moncrief looks to be their first move in filling his absence. JuJu Smith-Schuster is poised to step into the No. 1 role while Moncrief should serve as the second or third option at wide receiver for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

