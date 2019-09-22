Moncrief is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Moncrief had issues with drops through the Steelers' first two games, so he'll sit this one out, which sets the stage for Diontae Johnson to see an increased role in the Steelers' Week 3 offense.

