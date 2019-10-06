Moncrief (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moncrief will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games after playing only three offensive snaps in the 27-3 win over the Bengals in Week 4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Johnny Holton and Ryan Switzer will be the Steelers' active receivers Sunday.