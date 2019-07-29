Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Injures finger
Moncrief suffered a finger injury during Monday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Moncrief suffered the injury while attempting to catch a deep ball during practice according to Lolley, then left the practice field to be attended to by trainers. The severity of Moncrief's finger issue remains undisclosed, and it remains to be seen whether he'll miss any practice time. The 25-year-old is competing for the No. 2 wide receiver job in Pittsburgh.
