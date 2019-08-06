Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Listed as starter
Moncrief is listed as a starter opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Steelers' initial posted depth chart.
Moncrief dealt with a finger issue at practice last week, so it remains to be seen if he'll be 100 percent for Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers. In any case, if Moncrief is able to hold on to a starting role this season, there's an opportunity for him to flourish in the Pittsburgh offense. With that in mind, Paul Zeise of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that Moncrief has already developed chemistry with QB Ben Roethlisberger, while predicting that the 26-year-old wideout will be "a big-play receiver and really force defenses to account for him down the field" this season.
