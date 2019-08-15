Moncrief (finger) returned to practice Wednesday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the 26-year-old wideout picked up right where he left off before the finger injury, catching three touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger during Wednesday's session. It does seem Moncrief has competition for the No. 2 receiver job, with James Washington catching four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay. It isn't clear if Moncrief will be available for Saturday's exhibition versus the Chiefs.

