Moncrief wasn't targeted during Monday's 27-3 win against the Bengals. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, coach Mike Tomlin said of Moncrief on Tuesday: "He's working extremely hard at practice. He had an opportunity to have a helmet on last game, he only got three plays, but I just like his attitude, his work and we'll keep working to see if an opportunity presents itself."

Moncrief has had a topsy-turvy tenure with the Steelers, entering training camp as a starter, only to suffer a dislocated finger that has submarined his season to date. The injury likely contributed to his issue with drops through two games -- five on 11 targets -- and the team opted to make him a healthy scratch Week 3. Moncrief got back on the field in some capacity Monday, but he still ranked fifth among Pittsburgh wide receivers in offensive snap share (five percent) behind James Washington (76), JuJu Smith-Schuster (73), Diontae Johnson (63) and Johnny Holton (15).