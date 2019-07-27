Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Opens camp as starter
Moncrief opened Pittsburgh's training camp Friday starting opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Alex Kozora of Steelersdepot.com.
Don't make too much of this as it was only day one of camp and there's a lot of competition at the wide receiver position. Smith-Schuster is a lock to start this season, but Moncrief is a solid candidate to inherit a decent amount of the 168 targets that went to Antonio Brown in 2018. Fantasy owners drafting sooner rather than later should be careful not to reach too early for Moncrief, who has been inconsistent in his career but also never played in an offense as dynamic as Pittsburgh's.
