Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear they were not satisfied with their wide receiver room this offseason. First they traded for Michael Pittman. Then they tried to draft Makai Lemon in Round 1, but got beat to the punch by the Philadelphia Eagles. On Friday night, they succeeded in drafting Germie Bernard.

With DK Metcalf and Pittman already in Pittsburgh, Bernard is probably more of a Dynasty asset than someone you want to draft in redraft. Bernard was used a lot in the slot at Alabama and produced 64 catches for 806 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. At six foot one and 206 pounds he has the size to go over the middle, bounce of tacklers, and pick up yards after the catch. The fact that he has played next to Ryan Williams the last two seasons and easily led Alabama in receiving last year is encouraging.

Bernard profiles as the type of player who has a high floor in terms of playing in the NFL but he will need the target competition to clear out a bit before we will be excited about drafting him in Fantasy Football. He is not someone we will target in a standard redraft league, but he could be a waiver wire priority if Metcalf or Pittman misses time.

In Dynasty leagues Bernard enters the league as a high-end WR4 who is worthy of a Round 2 pick in rookie drafts. Amongst the rookies you will find in that range Bernard probably provides a higher floor in that he is more likely to stick in the league as a starting slot wide receiver, but he may not have the upside of a lot of wide receivers you will find in this range. I had Rich Cooling on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty earlier this month for my rookie wide receiver preview. Hear his thoughts on Bernard here:

As for the Steelers, everything is on hold for Aaron Rodgers once again. We are expecting Rodgers will eventually be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh in 2026. Assuming that is true, Pittsburgh has given him much more to work with and it is possible he could me a mid QB2 that holds some value in Superflex leagues. If Bernard negatively impacts someone in this offense it is more likely to be Pittman than Metcalf, but honestly it is hard to imagine Rodgers favoring the rookie over his veteran options. More likely, Bernard it someone who benefits Rodgers but does not matter much in Fantasy Football in 2026.