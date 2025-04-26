For about six weeks, we had the potential of a Jaylen Warren breakout season in 2025. While that could still happen, his path to stardom got significantly tougher Friday night.

In the third round of the NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the No. 83 overall pick. Johnson will replace the departed Najee Harris, who signed as a free agent with the Chargers, and Pittsburgh has a revamped backfield this year.

Fantasy managers should view Johnson and Warren as high-end flex options, and both are worth drafting in the Round 6 range. I'm going to give a slight edge to Johnson since he should have the chance to lead the Steelers in carries, and he's a physical runner.

At Iowa, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Johnson was dominant in 2024. He had 240 carries for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he added 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson could take over for Harris, who had 263 carries and 36 catches last season. While that's a lofty workload, Johnson should have the chance for at least 200 carries -- unless Warren gets a bigger role.

In 2024, Warren only had 120 carries for 511 yards and one touchdown and 38 catches for 310 yards on 47 targets, and he averaged just 8.7 PPR points per game. He was better in 2023 when he had 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns and 61 catches for 370 yards on 74 targets, and he averaged 11.6 PPR points per game.

I expect him to be closer to his 2023 production -- with maybe more carries -- but the workload for both running backs is something to monitor in training camp. We also have to see who the quarterback is for the Steelers in 2025.

As of Friday night, Mason Rudolph is the best quarterback on the roster, but Pittsburgh is still a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. We would like to see Rodgers with the Steelers to help everyone on offense, including Johnson and Warren.

In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Johnson is a second-round pick, but he has plenty of upside. He could be the best running back in Pittsburgh right away, and the Steelers might have got a steal with Johnson in Round 3 of the NFL Draft.