Allar completed nine of 18 passes for 88 yards without a touchdown or interception in Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to the Bills.

Will Howard (head) played the entire first half and Allar the second with both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph getting the night off, but neither young quarterback did much to distinguish themselves in the battle for the No. 3 spot. Howard was evaluated for a potential concussion after the game, which could be enough to tip the scales in Allar's favor, although the Steelers always seemed likely to find a way to keep all four QBs on the roster. If Allar does make the cut, the 2026 third-round pick would need injuries ahead of him to see the field in a meaningful way as a rookie.