Allar (ankle) was the fourth quarterback through drills Monday on the first day of OTAs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Recently signed veteran Aaron Rodgers took first-team reps, followed by Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and Allar. While Allar is starting at the bottom of the quarterback pecking order, it's nonetheless encouraging to see the rookie third-round pick on the field, which suggests that Allar has recovered from November surgery on a broken left ankle, which ended his final season at Penn State.