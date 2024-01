Watts signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Watts spent a good chunk of the 2023 campaign with Pittsburgh's practice squad, failing to appear in a game. The wide receiver went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Tulane and he'll look to earn a shot to make his professional debut with the Steelers in 2024.