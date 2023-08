Updating a previous report, Dawson has been placed on the Steelers' injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, per the NFL's transaction log.

Pittsburgh has not specified what injury Dawson is dealing with, but it is severe enough to land him on IR. He is now set to miss the entire 2023 season unless both he and the team can come to terms on an injury settlement down the line. The 27-year-old has not suited up for a regular-season game since 2020.