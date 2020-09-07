Colquitt signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Colquitt spent the last 15 seasons with the Chiefs after being selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and the Steelers will be the second team of his career. The 38-year-old averaged 44.3 yards per punt and landed 21 of 48 punts inside the 20-yard line last season.
