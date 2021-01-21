Haskins signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.
This represents a fresh start for the 2019 first-rounder, who was released by the Washington Football Team this past December. With the signing of Haskins, Pryor notes that the Steelers "signal they're focusing on a future without Ben Roethlisberger -- either this year or soon after." The team's long-time QB has one year left on his deal, but his 2021 status has yet to be cemented. With Josh Dobbs set to become a free agent this offseason, Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Haskins are the signal-callers Pittsburgh currently has under contract for next season.