Haskins suffered a facial injury in early July when he was allegedly assaulted by his wife at a Las Vegas hotel, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Haskins' wife faces a domestic violence charge following the July 3 incident that led to the quarterback heading to the hospital due to a split upper lip and other injuries to his mouth that required dental work. The Steelers said Thursday that they are aware of the situation but didn't offer a comment. Haskins signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in January, and it's not yet clear whether his injuries will impact his availability for the start of training camp.