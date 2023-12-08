Roberts (groin) is active for Thursday night's game against the Patriots, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
The linebacker was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice after injuring his groin in Week 13 against the Cardinals. Roberts has 80 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in 2023.
