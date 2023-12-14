Roberts (groin) logged a full practice Thursday and will play Saturday against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts progressed from DNP to limited to full participant as the practice week unfolded, setting him up to be cleared to take the field in Week 15. The 31-year-old should be able to handle his usual workload as a starting inside linebacker against Indianapolis.
