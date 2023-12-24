Roberts was ruled out Saturday's win over the Bengals due to a pectoral injury that will warrant an MRI, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Roberts left the lockerrom in a sling, and it seems like a formality the veteran will need an MRI to find the extent of the damage. He had five tackles prior to leaving the game with the injury leaving Mykal Walker to finish with a team-lead in tackles (eight) while Roberts prominent substitution, Myles Jack, tallied six tackles and a sack.