Roberts (groin) was a limited participant during Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Roberts logged a DNP on Monday's estimate, so this would seemingly be a step in the right direction for the veteran linebacker. However, with only one more day to prepare before the Patriots arrive for a Thursday matchup, the 29-year-old's status is still very much in question for Week 14.
