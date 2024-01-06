Roberts (pectoral) will play in Saturday's game versus the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.
Roberts was a limited participant at practice throughout the week and considered a true game-time decision. He is apparently feeling well enough to give it a go, so look for him to take on his usual workload at linebacker assuming he avoids any setbacks.
