Roberts recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.
Roberts once again led the team in tackles in Week 12, though the numbers weren't as eye-popping. With Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (Achilles) both done for the season, the interior linebacker has a clear path to a productive conclusion to the 2023 campaign.
