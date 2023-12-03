Roberts (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts is in the blue tent on the Steelers' sideline, and he's getting looked at by the team's medical staff. For the time being, in a Pittsburgh linebacker corps that's already extremely depleted by injuries, Kyron Johnson should see more work on the team's defense.
More News
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Records career-high 15 tackles•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Good to go•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Limited Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Should see more playing time•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Records first sack of 2023•