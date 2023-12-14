Roberts (groin) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.
Roberts did not participate at practice Tuesday, but his limited session Wednesday is a step in the right direction for his chances to play Saturday versus the Colts. The interior linebacker played through the injury in Week 14 versus the Patriots, recording six tackles, including a sack.
