Roberts (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The veteran linebacker has appeared in all eight games to begin the season, seeing action on 40 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps and 37 percent on special teams. In total, Roberts has recorded 48 tackles (30 solo), five TFLs, four QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.
