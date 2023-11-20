Roberts recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) and two TFLs in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Sunday was Roberts' 117th career game, and the 15 tackles were the most he's ever had in a contest during his eight-year career. Roberts also played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. On the season, Roberts has 71 tackles (47 solo), eight TFLs, 1.5 sacks, four QB hits and one pass breakup.