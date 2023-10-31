Roberts had five tackles (four solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Roberts had his first sack since Week 17 of the 2022 season. He played 30 defensive snaps Sunday, which is the second most he's played this season as he works behind Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander at inside linebacker.
