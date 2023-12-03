Roberts (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Roberts left the game and returned, but ultimately aggravated the injury, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, before being ruled out. Mark Robinson has stepped in for the veteran linebacker.
