Roberts registered 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Roberts played in 40 defensive snaps Sunday, his highest mark since Week 1 against the 49ers when he was on the field for 28 defensive snaps. The fact he was second in tackles despite playing just 58 percent of snaps on defense is impressive. The Steelers will look for that efficiency in Week 5 when they take on the Ravens at home.