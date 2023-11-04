Roberts recorded nine tackles in Thursday's 20-16 win over the Titans.
Roberts was on the field for only 51 percent of defensive snaps, yet he still managed to lead the Steelers in tackles. It was his highest number of stops since Week 4. It's also like that Robrets sees an expanded role moving forward with Cole Holcomb (knee) sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
